Happy Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Top-Rated Movies on her birthday

Born on September 21, 1980, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is famously called Bebo by her family and fans, has a versatile career stretching over two decades as an actress, author and now producer.

From her debut film Refugee to her last release Angrezi Medium, we celebrates the actor’s best performances with her top rated movies. You can watch the full list here. For Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday special today, let’s take a look at her Top 5 movies where she proved she could act well:

3 Idiots–

Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as Pia, a medical student and Viru Sahastrabudhhe’s daughter, in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy, starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

Jab We Met-

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred as Geet, the bubbly and talkative young women who is stranded at a train station. Her witty one-liners, comedic timing, and chemistry with Shahid Kapoor made this movie a cult classic.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-

In Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.., Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Poo, a diva who’s only interested in ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’. A classic that’s nostalgic for some and a guilty pleasure for others, Kapoor Khan’s portrayal is referenced on many occasions by today’s generation, courtesy her incredible one-liners.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan –

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Salman Khan’s love interest and supports him on his mission to reunite a young with her family.

Omkara –

Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello won Kareena Kapoor a best actress Filmfare Award.