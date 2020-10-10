Advtg.

Gum hai kisi ke pyaar me, dil subah shaam Par tumhe likh nahi paaun, mai usakaa naam Rekha was born on 10 October 1954 in Chennai.

Who does not know Rekha, one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood.

Rekha is a big name for the industry today. She is still on the top actress list. Many of Rekha’s films created tremendous panic in the film industry. Like movies, Rekha’s dialogues were also super hit.

Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we have a list of romantic songs from her movies.