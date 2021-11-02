Happy Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan’s perfect family pictures captured

- Advertisement -

As global icon Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today, his fans can’t keep calm. The actor, who has been through much in his personal life, has just got some relief after his son Aryan Khan got bail.

The 23-year-old was under custody for a drug case. People from the industry are happy for him as well. Celebs share their birthday wish for the superstar. They also talk about their all time favourite film, songs and dialogues of the actor

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday, we take a look at family pictures below:

Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana, younger son AbRam and wife Gauri are seen donning blue jackets; Aryan is the odd man out in his beige jacket.





Perfect family