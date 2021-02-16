ADVERTISEMENT
Hrithik Roshan: I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in each of us

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan spoke of hope and positivity, while commemorating Saraswati puja and seeking the blessings of Ma Saraswati

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan spoke of hope and positivity on Tuesday, while commemorating Saraswati puja and seeking the blessings of Ma Saraswati, goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning according to Hindu belief.

“Thankful for being. Sailing the tide, I stand here looking ahead with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day of Vasant Panchami (Saraswati puja), I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in each of us,” Hrithik posted on Instagram along with a picture of Goddess Saraswati.

Hrithik added: “Warm wishes to my industry folks, artists, craftsmen, musicians, scholars, innovators and to all catalysts of creation and growth. Happy Vasant Panchami, here’s to new beginnings.”

The actor is gearing up to lead the Indian adaptation of the popular series, The Night Manager. He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The Indian version will start shooting in Mumbai in April. According to variety.com, the team plans to go to international locations once travel becomes easier.  –ians/dc/vnc

