Advtg.

The much-awaited music video, Badan Pe Sitare released today. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is slated to star in it and he shared the teaser on his Instagram profile to give his fans a treat.

The music video is a remix of the classic Bollywood party song starring the legendary Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala.

Badan Pe Sitare – Shammi Kapoor’s original song or Asim Riaz’s retro version remixed song. Which one is your favourite.

In the original song, Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala is seen dancing in a party . The original dance moves of Shammi Kapoor gives chill and are also remembered today.

Advtg.

This song is one of the iconic songs of the Bollywood. This famous song is sung by Mohammad Rafi from the movie Prince.

In the remake song, Asim begins with an aerial shot of a funfair all lit up in neon lights. This is followed by a very retro 80s disco style setup lit again with neon lights everywhere as people keep grooving to the rhythmic beats.

The camera soon shifts to Asim and Shehnoor dancing on the floor. Their sizzling chemistry is what steals the show along with the amazing retro vibe to the video. The remixed version is sung by Stebin Ben.