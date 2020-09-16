Kiara Advani on Tuesday shared a teaser of her upcoming song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ from the film.

“Kal toh by god mazey hi aa jaayege! You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali hai,” wrote the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor as she teased the upcoming number with a colourful poster of the song.

In the poster of the song, Advani is seen sporting a blue lehenga with matching shades, as she drives a scooty. Piquing fans interest, a tune resembling to Mika Singh’s ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’ plays in the backdrop. The song will release on Wednesday.

Mika Singh’s original Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag or Kiara Advani’s remake Hasina Paagal Dewaani, which song did you enjoy the most? Check out the Original VS Remake song below:

In the original song, Mika Singh is seen in a remote village where he sees a beautiful girl dancing in the jungle along with her group of girls. She notices him and they escape seeing him. Mika Singh and the girl develop an instant connection.

Soon the girl’s marriage is fixed with old aged man Gulshan Grover and the girl runs away from her marriage, Later she meets Mika Singh in the jungle they reconcile and run away together. Thus they lived happily ever after.

In the remake song, Kiara Advani is seen dancing at a wedding in a blue lehenga with matching shades. Also joins him the hero of the movie Aditya Seal. He is also looking dashing. This song totally wedding vibes and it is total party song for all occasions.

“Indoo Ki Jawani” starring Kiara Advani in the lead role along with Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Abir Sengupta.

This latest track is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, composed by Mika Singh and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.