Poll Alert – ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ VS ‘Tere Bina’: Which is your favourite song?

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Tere Bina' - Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s 'Keh Gayi Sorry'. Both the songs were superhit among the fans.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Two songs were released this week Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Tere Bina’ – Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s ‘Keh Gayi Sorry‘. Both the songs were superhit among the fans.

The romantic songs which were released during lockdown made everyone fall in love with the actors.

We are totally in love with these latest songs of our favourite actors. Salman and Jackie’s on-screen chemistry is palpable in the track and it happens to be a soulful romantic number.

Shehnaaz and Jassie’s song presents the story of two lovers, who decide to part ways but are left heartbroken without each other.

Check out the songs and comment below your favourite song.

Tere Bina
Salman along with his friends and a few family members are stuck at his farmhouse in Panvel. So, making the most of his free time there, the actor released the music video along with Jackie.The music has been composed by Ajay Bhatia, and lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Keh Gayi Sorry

The lyrical video was released today, however, a music video will launch for the song once the lockdown is over.The emotional love ballad has been crooned by Jassie Gill. The video presents the story of two lovers, who decide to part ways but are left heartbroken without each other.

The words are in Punjabi but the song will strike a chord with all. At the end, Jassie and Shehnaaz also have a video message for their fans, informing them that once the lockdown is over, they will shoot a video.

