Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s DeepVeer moments is hard to miss

Advtg.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh- fondly known as DeepVeer. Since then the duo has been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey PDAs and turning us green with envy.

As per reports, Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ranveer Singh has always been by her side as she suffers from anxiety issues as well and gets panic attacks.

Advtg.

Ranveer surely knows how to treat her like a queen. He actually went down on one knee for Deepika at an award show.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s DeepVeer moments below:

Ranveer hugs Deepika's parents and seeks thier blessings 😘 #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/rz9JjsFjD5 — #DeepVeerwale – Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) February 8, 2016

Ranveer gives Deepika a standing ovation for her speech 💕 #Filmfare #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/SCqoNkY3Sf — #DeepVeerwale – Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) February 8, 2016