RRR, a defining idiom in the cannons of filmmaking!

When the trio of S S Rajamouli (Director of RRR) along with the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan of RRR appeared together in insignia printed shirts with the motif RRR on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, they conveyed a message. The message was that they are part of a spectacle and their individuality does not matter, rather the spectacle does! It was for the first time in the history of the show that a film was promoted in such a manner.

Conventionally, the promotion of a film on this show revolves around the star cast, but for the trio who had come to promote RRR, they were there to promote RRR leaving aside the individual star power that they command and subsuming their identity into the spectacle they believed to have created in the form of RRR! S S Rajmouli is redefining the cannons of filmmaking by focusing on the team rather than the individuals. After all, filmmaking is a team effort and it is the team that should be given the credit, the credit flowing from the identity of the film – RRR being sported with pride as a publicity campaign across the country.

The belief in the spectacle is so firmly ingrained in the trio that they took it to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel statue in Gujarat becoming the first film promotion team to use the arguably most visible telltale architectural signage of the country underlining its importance as also pointing out the spirit of nationalism that RRR connotes!

RRR, the film, was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film beginning in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria too.

RRR, the Telugu-language period action drama directed by S S Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo appearances and others in supporting roles is now releasing on 25 March 2022.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Minor history or short durees as they say in French history is what excites the audience as these micro histories establish a connect with the audience and the world of Indian cinema has been successfully dabbling with this template for quite some time. Apparently, S S Rajamouli came across incidents happening in the lives of Sitarama Raju and Bheem and joined the dots between them. The thought of how they could have been friends during their formative years inspired Rajamouli to make RRR. Set in 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

From the time when Rajmouli came up with BAHUBALI and its sequel, he has redefined the canons of filmmaking and the scale has been pushed one notch up to make it interspersed with grandeur and a palpitating sense of excitement around the stories that he offers.

In the past days and months, with extensive events, media interactions, tours and so one could easily notice the three main pillars of RRR i.e., Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Rama Rao (Jr NTR) wearing their designated attires with RRR inscribed / embroidered / printed on them.

On the face of it, it may not appear to be a big deal but RRR could be a defining idiom in the cannons of filmmaking! The trio who are phenomenally megastars individually and celebrities and that too in the show business, one would not miss an opportunity to be dressed their best on every occasion, have subsumed their identities to be RRR.

There have been instances of surrogate branding around a film or within a film (PVR subsuming its identity to align with RRR in the logo designed as PVRRR). But this is first such instance in all probability of building the film as a brand and the brand promotion is being carried with panache by the brand creators aka the trio of S S Rajamouli Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

From BAHUBALI to RRR is a giant leap from regional cinema to pan-Indian cinema and this could have a serious shakedown in the cannons of filmmaking at the National level. RRR brand promotion could give a big punch to the star system by creation of identities around the final product and positioning it as the brand, manifest from the whole crew endorsing the product via their public appearances by sporting the brand name with a swag.

–With inputs from Nalin Rai