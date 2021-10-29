Saif Ali Khan doesn’t play it safe!

- Advertisement -

It’s been a year of character-hopping from one film set to another for Saif Ali Khan. A seasoned performer, he has time and again displayed his art of effortlessly shape-shifting between characters. Be it the challenge of tickling the audience’s funny bone or getting into the skin of an intense character – Saif can do it all with the same conviction.

The actor has always left critics in awe of his seamless transitions. And, this year has been no different! Over the course of 2021, he has gone from playing a ludicrous ghost-buster in Bhoot Police to a quirky con-man in Bunty Aur Babli 2. With his upcoming projects also, he has moved from one shade to another seamlessly.

Ask any actor worth their salt to talk about the transition between two starkly different roles at the opposite ends of the acting spectrum and they will tell you about its challenging process. The last few years have seen Saif deliberately choose roles that help him work on this process of transition – whether it was going from Sacred Games to Kaalakaandi, from Chef to Bazaar or from Tanhaji to Dil Bechara.

A source reveals, “Saif has recently been continuously transitioning from one character to another given his packed shooting schedule for the year. He has been consciously choosing scripts that allow him to explore a new shade as an actor. He will once again be seen transitioning between shades on the opposite ends of the acting spectrum. Given his effortlessness as an artist, he manages to charm us with every one of his roles and keep his fans intrigued on what’s next.”

Saif’s crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 has fans eagerly waiting to watch him on the silver screen as Bunty. The trailer of the film already has the internet abuzz with anticipation. He will soon begin filming for Vikram Vedha in November and we can’t wait to see what Saif has in store for us as Bunty and Vikram!