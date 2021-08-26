Salman Khan on completing 33 years in Bollywood: Here are all time superhit songs of Dabangg actor

- Advertisement -

Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan has completed 33 years in Bollywood today. He began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi.

Though he shot to fame with Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, his fans still remember his small role in his debut film.

- Advertisement -

His onscreen name Prem was so much celebrated that this onscreen name , has played in his 15 films and remained etched in the hearts of his fans. He continued to give some massive hits like ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! ‘Saajan’ and then there was no looking back for the actor.

33 years of Salman Khan: Here are all time superhit songs of Dabangg actor. Check out the songs below:

An actor who never fails to entertain completes 33 years of cinematic journey!



Here’s Celebrating #Bollywood‘s finest actor @BeingSalmanKhan!#33YearsOfSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FVx29NlRCA — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) August 26, 2021