While the sequels and remakes are now old hat in Bollywood, the time is not far when prequels are bound to be in vogue. In fact, as one may recall, quite recently, the latest edition of the DABANGG franchise, DABANGG 3 (2019), was all about how the main protagonist Chulbul Pandey, became what one saw in the two previous editions.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Ramesh Sippy’s iconic SHOLAY, featuring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, along with late Sanjeev Kumar (Thakur) and late Amjad Khan (Gabbar Singh), is in a way pleading for a prequel, if one may say so!

Having said that, let us just advise that for now the makers should concentrate on Jai-Veeru, with fleeting references to Thakur and Gabbar. So let’s just commence the preceding and put on our thinking hats!

Well, for once Jai and Veeru were not the buddies that shone in SHOLAY! In a way they were competition to each other, indulging in petty thefts and heist(s) and at times, honing in on the same target, and slugging it out to outscore each other.

However, on that fateful night Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan (our proposed Jai -Veeru), were on a sticky wicket, while indulging in their usual loot and enjoy act, as they ended up being surrounded by armed desperados and it was a situation where they were forced to abandon their rivalry and had to team up to save each other’s skin, rather life. And that is what they did with gay abandon, literally becoming ek aur ek gyara!

The same night, as they sat down, with booze and grub for company, a new camaraderie developed, more so after they discovered that their tales of woe was almost similar and how they were ill-treated by the Zalim Samaj and forced to lead the life that we all are well aware of.

What about the tossing coin with the same face on both sides? Arre bhai ji, leave something for the actual writers too, agar idea pasand aaya!!

And before we leave, is Rohit Shetty listening? Tiger with his martial art prowess and Kartik with his charming and suave act, can excel amongst the flying and exploding cars, keeping in sync with the changing times.

The venture could end with Jai and Veeru having their first encounter with Thakur as also a mention of Gabbar, paving the way for the sequel to the prequel, fingers crossed!