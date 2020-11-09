Sidharth Shukla, Rithvik Dhanjani and others share Laal Bindi picture for Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii campaign

Advtg.

Actor Akshay Kumar plays a character who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender in his latest film Laxmi Bomb. Ahead on its release, a campaign has started called the Laal Bindi campaign to show support to the third gender.

Celebs shares Laal Bindi picture to share the initiative started by Akshay Kumar.

Himansh Kohli, who is known for his film Yaariyan, is the latest to join this campaign. Himansh, who will be seen in the film Boondi Raita, posted his picture on Instagram sporting a laal bindi.

He captioned the black and white picture as saying, “#LoveIsLove and #HumanIsHuman. I have always rejected the idea of having any sexual, cultural, religious, or any other kind of bias. We are all humans, and children of one supreme power.

Bias does us no good, and leads to only distress. Let’s end all bias, come together and show love and acceptance for the third gender by putting up this Laal Bindi.

Many thanks to @akshaykumar Sir for the inspiration!!