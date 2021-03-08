Singer Attaullah Chohan gets appreciated

ADVERTISEMENT

An august Pakistani singer, actor, line producer and an event organizer, Attaullah Chohan is a man of multitudinous talents. Born to Ahmad din Chohan, with his native in Lahore Pakistan, he is currently situated in Dubai. Commencing his singing career in December 2017 has procured immense recognition and splendor.

The voguish bigwig initiated his career with the official song of ‘Maratha Arabian cricket team’ of T10 cricket league international, being owned by illustrious Bollywood actor – Sohail Khan and Parvez Khan as well. Being profoundly recognized for this, subsequently, he turned into a sensation and has attained an untold number of fans and has captivated millions of hearts. After this particular song, he also provided the official song of ‘Rajput’s’ cricket team of T10 cricket league international and the official theme song of 10pl cricket league international as well and soon he turned out to be unstoppable.

An unprecedented event organizer, Attaullah Chohan has organized multifarious music events in Dubai and many successful events for eminent Punjabi singers – Maninder Buttar and Kuwar Virk. Chohan’s record-breaking song- ‘Bewafa’ from Habibi records, released in 2019 was profoundly appreciated and prestigious Punjabi singers like B praak, Sukhe-e, Kamal Khan & many more appreciated him on various grounds.

Attaullah’s skills are unparalleled and his mindset unexcelled. He has exhibited his prowess as a line producer in Street Dancer 3.