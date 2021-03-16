Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhash Ghai, an Indian film director, producer and screenwriter, known for his works predominantly in Hindi cinema. Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture. He shared the pic and said, “It was a special day for me in 1992 harmonising with six stars while picturising a song ‘pyar ki Ganga bahe’ on communal harmony. It was also special as I had two kids who I predicted would be future stars and yes they are today… Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor.”

Incidentally Subhash Ghai had shared the same pic earlier too on social media. Subhash Ghai’s still is while he was shooting the song ‘Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe’ on Communal Harmony. The song featured Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Prosenjit, Mammootty, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rasik Dave amongst others. Popular music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal had composed the song. Singers Udit Narayan, Mohammed Aziz, Manhar Udhas and Jolly Mukherjee had lent their melodious voices.

Subhash Ghai wrote on the micro blogging site, “1990s Super stars together at my short film shoot of ‘pyar ki Ganga bahe 1991’ on communal harmony. Jackie Anil with Tiger n Sonam in arms. Yes those two toddlers looking adorable are none other than now stars, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff!

Although we see only few faces from the song in this picture, you can always watch the full video.