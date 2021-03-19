ADVERTISEMENT
Urvashi Rautela takes over Ranveer Singh here!

Urvashi Rautela, just crossed 34.9 million followers taking over Bollywood’s handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who has 34.8 million followers!!

By Glamsham Editorial
The youngest most beautiful woman in the universe, Urvashi Rautela, just crossed 34.9 million followers and is soon going to hit 35 million followers on Instagram and taking over Bollywood’s handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who has 34.8 million followers. The actress has fans from all over the world.

Urvashi Rautela has been featured in films like Sanam Re, Singh Saab the great and many more. She also acted in Virgin Bhanupriya. The actress was seen in many music videos like Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, and her most recent Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. With each passing day Urvashi has an increasing number of followers, she is winning hearts with her stunning photos and entertaining videos.

We are definitely sure her fan following will grow more as she never fails to impress her fans and involves her fans by asking interactive questions, as seen in one of her recent posts her mom had sent her a photo of the star cricketer Virat Kohli helping out his mom in the kitchen which she posted and captioned “hey guys I need y’all help!!!! My mom @meera_rautela just sent me this picture on a message. What do you think?? What does she want me to do?? What’s her hidden motive?? Scared.” Her loving fans flooded the comments with different answers.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie The Black Rose and the Bollywood remake of Tamil super hit, Thiruttu Payale 2. Also, Urvashi is starring in the web series Inspector Avinash. Urvashi has also shot her first debut international music album titled Versace with the Egyptian actor Mohammed Ramadan. Urvashi Rauatela will be romancing with Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video Mar Jayenge.

