International Nurses Day (IND) is an international day observed around the world on 12 May (the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth) of each year, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has celebrated this day since 1965. In 1953 Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, proposed that President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaim a “Nurses’ Day”; he did not approve it.

In January 1974, 12 May was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Each year, ICN prepares and distributes the International Nurses’ Day Kit. The kit contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses everywhere.

As of 1998, 8 May was designated as annual National Student Nurses’ Day.

Virat Kohli to Kajol here's how celebrities wished International Nurses Day on social media today.

Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 12, 2020

On International Nurses Day, Kajol thanks the Nurses for saving the world in silence!

So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2020

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for all the nurses and healthcare professionals thanking for their service!

It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need.

They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/rkMaUmwtkn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. 🙏🏼😊 Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2020

Virat Kohli