International Nurses Day 2020: Virat Kohli,Kajol,Sanjay Dutt and other celebs wishes to all the masked heroes

By Glamsham Editorial
International Nurses Day (IND) is an international day observed around the world on 12 May (the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth) of each year, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has celebrated this day since 1965. In 1953 Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, proposed that President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaim a “Nurses’ Day”; he did not approve it.

In January 1974, 12 May was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Each year, ICN prepares and distributes the International Nurses’ Day Kit. The kit contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses everywhere.

As of 1998, 8 May was designated as annual National Student Nurses’ Day.

On International Nurses Day, Kajol thanks the Nurses for saving the world in silence!

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for all the nurses and healthcare professionals thanking for their service!

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

