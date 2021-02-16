What are a few Bollywood Directors up to these days?

ADVERTISEMENT

2020 was a tough year for businesses across industries and even Bollywood had to face the brunt of it as many had to take a break due to the pandemic last year. Most of them took this as an opportunity to spend more time with their families while many focused on their work, here is what the famous directors of Bollywood have been up to:

Imtiaz Ali:

The love story maestro has been spending time with his family and has been focusing on writing. He recently worked on a campaign ‘Eyes for You’ with OPPO in which he shot his first ever movie with a smartphone. Imtiaz is also producing and creative producing two shows on the digital platform apart from the new films that he is conceptualizing and writing.

Karan Johar:

Karan Johar recently celebrated the 4th birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash and has been constantly in touch with his fans through social media. He took this time to spend more quality time with his kids and has also been focusing on his upcoming venture. With talks about his latest movie ‘Takht’ being pushed, fans are eagerly waiting for the time when they get to enjoy the latest Karan Johar movie.

Ram Gopal Varma:

The National award winner director was the first to release a trailer on a movie based on COVID-19 in May 2020. Although, he did not direct the movie, but he was the producer and ensured the entire movie was shot using the strict guidelines provided. Ram Gopal Varma has also been active on social media and has from time-to-time voiced his opinions clearly on the platform.

Anurag Kashyap:

One of the most critically acclaimed directors of the industry, Anurag Kashyap has been in and out of controversies in the last year. Apart from his scuffle in social media, he was also part of an interesting movie in which he was an actor for a change. Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK which released on Netflix recently showcased Anurag’s flexibility as an actor as he was the lead of the movie along with Anil Kapoor. The movie received a positive response from the audience and many are waiting to see what the director has to offer in the coming year.