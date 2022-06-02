What makes ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ an important must watch!

- Advertisement -

Samrat Prithviraj is an historical action-drama film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (of Chanakya fame) and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

It features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles.

The film was originally titled Prithviraj, the film was renamed as Samrat Prithviraj following a court litigation a week ahead of its scheduled release.

Based on Prithviraj Raso the film tells the story of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of Chauhan dynasty, who clashes with Muhammad Ghori, a ruler from the Ghurid dynasty who led the Islamic Conquest of Hindustan.

Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath watched the inspiring and grand retelling of the life of the last Hindu King, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at a special screening. According to the latest news, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced tax exemption for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

Not just the CM of UP but the Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah too watched the glorious retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry at a special screening. He went on to say, “’Samrat Prithviraj’ is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture…”

One can easily gauge that if people of this stature can spend their valuable time to watch a Bollywood film and have high regards for it and announce tax exemption, has to have great significance.

Earlier Akshay Kumar had revealed that the producer of Samrat Prithviraj, Aditya Chopra, had invested 2 years on VFX to make the film into a must watch big screen spectacle! This makes one eager to watch the big screen spectacle.

So much of time, money and energy must have gone into producing a historical; a simple example of this could be the efforts that would have gone into creating over 50,000 costumes and over 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

Furthermore, Yash Raj Films seems to be confident and have set their eyes on the rewards and decided to whet the appetite of Akshay Kumar fans and audiences by releasing only sneak peeks of its anticipated songs from Samrat Prithviraj to heighten anticipation of this big screen experience!

The director of Samrat Prithviraj Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has spend the last decade and more in writing and perfecting the story / script of Samrat Prithviraj. If a person has been relentlessly working on something specific for such a long time, the result has to be satisfying and obviously an attraction for others.

There was also a writ petition filed by the Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangathan seeking a stay on the release of the film – ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ on the grounds that it wrongly projects King Prithviraj as a Rajput, even as there is material available that indicates that he belonged to the Gurjar caste. To which the Hon’ble Court disposed off the petition on behalf of YRF that the film is caste neutral and that there is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and King – Samrat Prithviraj.

One can only hope to experience a visual spectacle and the history roll in front on the big screen as ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ releases tomorrow.