Winners of Mirchi Music Awards 2021

Mirchi, the city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 13th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March, which focused on celebrating the best of the music industry and its talent in the last ten years. With its ‘Dus Saal Bemisaal’ theme, India’s biggest music platform, hosted by Sonu Nigam witnessed some of the most scintillating performances.

Several Bollywood actors and singing sensations attended the musical evening, which created a perfect blend of cinematic brilliance. Celebrities and artists like Sonu Sood, Ila Arun, Shravan Rathod, Mithoon, Ajay Atul, Armaan Malik, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Aditya Narayan, Antara Mitra, Shruti Pathak, Javed Ali, Palak Muchhal, Yashraj Mukhate, Shweta-Shraddha Pandit, Salim-Sulaiman, Jigar & Krystal D’Souza, Iulia Vantur, Jeet Ganguly, Shantanu Moitra, Shail Hada, Vijay Dayal, the Miss India winners and many more added to the charm of the celebration.

The spectacular evening witnessed Sonu Nigam’s heartfelt tribute to all film dignitaries and musicians who passed away. Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal with Smule’s Mirchi Cover Star Season 3 winner Chirag Chopra performed a tribute to our COVID warriors. Other performances included Dhvani Bhanushali’s mesmerizing Gen Z act, Shruti Pathak and Aditya Narayan’s jugalbandi hosting, Tulsi Kumar’s dazzling performance, Bharti Singh’s hilarious comedy act, Raj Kumar Rao’s special appearance and lastly Kanika Kapoor, Antara Mitra & Anusha Mani performed on best songs of the decade.

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, Mirchi said, “Over the last 13 years, Smule Mirchi Music Awards has established itself as the country’s leading awards platform that celebrates and recognizes the unparalleled talent in our music fraternity. It brings together industry stalwarts, budding artists and electrifying performances for an evening of music and entertainment. This year, we mark the end of an exciting decade that brought some of the best voices, tunes and behind-the-scenes talent. And through our ‘Dus Saal Bemisaal’ theme, we say music ko Mirchi ka salaam.”

Here is the complete list of winners:

Song of the Decade: Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Agneepath. Singer: Sonu Nigam; Music Composer: Ajay – Atul; Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Album of the Decade: Rockstar

Male Vocalist of the Decade: Sonu Nigam, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Agneepath

Female Vocalist of the Decade: Shreya Ghoshal, Mohe Rang Do Laal, Bajirao Mastani

Music Composer of the Decade: Ajay-Atul, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Agneepath

Lyricist of the Decade: Amitabh Bhattacharya, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Decade: Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tamasha. Singers: Arijit Singh & Alka Yagnik; Music Composer: A.R. Rahman; Lyricist: Irshad Kamil

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Decade Film: Aashiqui 2

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): Shail Hada & Pritesh Mehta, Deewani Mastani, Bajirao Mastani

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal, Deva Shree Ganesha, Agneepath

Best Background Score Artist: Shantanu Moitra, Madras Cafe

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bhupindra Singh

Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Naresh Sharma

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Decade: Mughal-e-Azam

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Decade: Albela Sajan, Bajirao Mastani. Singers: Shashi Suman, Kunal Pandit, Prithvi Gandharva, Kanika Joshi, Rashi Raagga and Geetikka Manjrekar; Music Composer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Lyricist: Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal

Best Indi Pop Song of the Decade: Cheene Re Mora Chain, Coke Studio 3 Episode – 4. Singers: Salim-Sulaiman & Rashid Khan; Music Composer: Salim-Sulaiman; Lyricist: Shraddha Pandit

Mirchi Social Media Star: Dhvani Bhanushali

Mirchi Trendsetter Of The Year: Yashraj Mukhate

Mirchi Make It Hot: Sonu Sood

Smule’s Most Jammed Artist: Armaan Malik