Dibyendu Bhattacharya to play Anushka Sharma's coach in 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is currently enjoying the response to the second season of the crime-drama streaming series ‘Jamtara’, will be seen essaying the role of the coach in the upcoming Anushka Sharma-starrer film ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’.

The actor recently completed the Kolkata schedule of the film in his home city. The film, which is touted to be the comeback film of Anushka Sharma after a brief sabbatical, will see the actress portraying the role of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Opening up about the film, Dibyendu said: “‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ is a very special film. It embodies the never-say-never attitude of one of the biggest icons in the field of women’s cricket. Also, highlighting the fact we recently completed our Kolkata schedule, which also happens to be my hometown.”

The film’s schedule was underway during the most important time of the year for all those who live in Kolkata – Durga Pujo, and was wrapped up recently.

“It is a different feeling of delight each time I visit Kolkata. It happened to be around Pujo and there’s definitely something magical in the air in Kolkata during Pujo. Anushka and the entire team are very talented, and it is always a pleasure to share screen space with such gifted people,” the actor concluded.