‘Oh My Ghost’ filmmaker Rohandeep Singh now comes up with ‘100 Days in Heaven’

Young entrepreneur Rohandeep Singh who has distributed and produced many films and TV shows. Recently he produced, presented and distributed a Marathi Movie ‘Oh My Ghost’, which is a horror comedy, starring Marathi superstar Prathmesh Parab which was released on 12th Feb 2021, under the banner of Jumping Tomato marketing pvt ltd. Rohandeep recently shared his experience and journey with us in an interview.

Q: You are a young entrepreneur, have your own production company and successful too. How has your journey been till now?

Rohandeep Singh (RS): My journey has been very interesting and also I have struggled a lot. Now it’s been years that I have worked in this industry and done many Hindi, Marathia and English movies.

Q: What kind of struggle have you seen?

RS: When we come to Mumbai, we all have these big dreams of becoming / doing something great overnight but it doesn’t happen like that. You have to work hard to prove yourself to this city and it takes a lot of time to achieve this, and this was the struggle that I have faced and even today I face the same challenges.

This city is such that no matter what, you have to struggle till the end. But now, I have gotten a platform to work and I am following the same. I am trying to be as loyal to my work as well as people with whom I work and associate with them properly. People who work with me have built trust.

Q: You are also a novelist and wrote a book called ‘Still waiting for you’, are you planning to write more books?

RS: Yeah! That was published in 2015 and now I have already completed two of my novels and soon I will be releasing my new novel called ‘Majnu Mastana’.

Q: Recently you have produced a marathi movie called OH MY GHOST. How do you feel about that?

RS: Yes, it was released on 12th february 2021 and it is still running in theaters. I have done a few Marathi movies but I personally prefer Hindi movies. Since the past 2 years I have been actively working in the Marathi movie industry also. OH MY GHOST is my 7th Marathi language movie.

Q: Soon you are going to produce your own reality show called ‘100 DAYS IN HEAVEN’. What is it all about?

RS: The show is based on adventure, especially for those who love trekking or climbing mountains. In this show many participants will get the chance to climb Kanchenjunga, Mount Everest, Kedarnath, etc. this show will provide a glimpse to the audience of the life of mountain climbers. In this show you will get to see some famous climbers, this show will soon be streaming on Zee’s Network.

We have already completed the shoot in Mumbai and soon in March we will start with the shoot in Uttrakhand. A lot of people from around the world try to attempt to climb Mount Everest but a handful of them get selected, so this show gives them the opportunity to do so. This show is something that has never been seen on Indian television. So it will be a different show for the audience to watch.