- Advertisement -

Bell Bottom, officially announced in November 2019 with release date of Republic Day 2021. Bell Bottom is based on true events. The story is set during the 1980s about some unforgettable heroes of the era. It is the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 during which shootings were stopped in India.

The film’s theatrical premiere was postponed to 2 April 2021 in January 2020. The cast and crew of the film flew to Glasgow, Scotland in the first week of August 2020 and the filming was wrapped up in September in London. The film’s release was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout India. The film will finally release theatrically on 19 August 2021.

- Advertisement -

‘Bell Bottom’ is the first major bollywood film to hit the cinemas. After a long hiatus, cinema halls are all set to welcome the audience and what better way to start it with a Khiladi Kumar film and that too with the patriotic flavour!

Akshay Kumar and his love for the country is evident in his choice of films. After giving superlative performances in films like Baby, Kesari, Airlift, Holiday, he is back with yet another patriotic film. ‘Bell Bottom’ is Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment.

- Advertisement -

Bell Bottom is a spy action thriller inspired from the real life events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980’s. Akshay Kumar plays a RAW Agent codenamed ‘Bell Bottom’ assigned the duty of bringing back the hijacked plane back to India ‘without bloodshed’. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife, also a RAW Agent (spoiler alert). Lara Dutta plays India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Huma Qureshi plays a special agent working with the Dubai Government. The film also stars Denzil Smith, Aniruddh Dave, Adil Hussain and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Bell Bottom with a gripping narrative keeps the audience engaged till the end credits roll. The twists and turns have been well-placed with great detailing. The makers have tried their best to make it a larger-than-life-experience for the audience with its massive scale of production.

- Advertisement -

Not just the the well knitted script, what makes ‘Bell Bottom’ special is that every character in the film has performed well with Akshay Kumar shining completely. Akshay has excelled in showcasing the nuances of a special agent. His dapper look with amazing acting skills is a big win-win for the film (and all Akshay fans).

Vaani Kapoor plays her part very well. Lara Dutta’s transformation with her makeup prosthetics, also leaves an impact with her acting skills. Huma Qureshi will blow your mind away with her performance.

As mentioned earlier, the scale of the movie is outstanding and the makers (Pooja Entertainment) have not shied away from budgeting to make it larger than life and for achieving this in the middle of the pandemic is commendable. However, the editing could have been crisper in the first half, but the post interval session makes up with a pacy narrative that stays until the film ends.

The recreated 1980s deserves special mention. The special effects (VFX) could have been better.

Bell Bottom is a complete dose of entertainment for the audience and if you are fully vaccinated, this could be a well deserved entertaining outing in the cinemas, ofcourse adhering to all safety norms & precautions.

‘Bell Bottom’ is a must-watch on the big screen. (An extra brownie point for all the Akshay ‘Khiladi’ Kumar fans)

Other Tags: Bell Bottom Audience Review, Bell Bottom Critic Review, Bell Bottom Film Release Date, Bell Bottom Film Review, Bell Bottom Film Reviews, Bell Bottom Hindi Movie Review, Bell Bottom Hindi Movie Reviews, Bell Bottom Movie Release Date, Bell Bottom Movie Review, Bell Bottom Movie Reviews, Bell Bottom Public Review, Bell Bottom Rating, Bell Bottom Review, Bell Bottom Review Ratings, Bell Bottom Reviews