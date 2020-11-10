Movie Review | Laxmii: Bravo Akshay Kumar!!

Advtg.

Laxmii movie review is here. The Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence marking his Hindi directorial debut. Laxmii is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 Tamil film Kanchana (also known as Muni 2) starring Raghava Lawrence along with Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Rai.

Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 November 2020.

Laxmii story

Asif (Akshay Kumar) married to Rashmi (Kiara Advani) doesn’t believe in ghosts/spirits. The inter religion marriage between Asif and Rashmi has invited woes from Rashmi’s father Sachin (Rajesh Sharma). On the 25th anniversary of Rashmi’s parents, Rashmi’s mother Ratna (Ayesha Raza Mishra) invites her and Asif to her house in Daman. Asif and Rashmi reach Daman and strange things start happening with Asif.

Laxmii movie review

Raghava Lawrence’s money-spinning horror comedy franchise Muni gets a bigger and glossier facelift with Laxmii (previously titled Laxmi or Laxmii Bomb – their way of spelling not mine. But that Karni Sena, overwhelmed by its previous Padmavati Padmavat success, got this one too changed, bolo abhi…) anyways.

Coming back to Laxmii which is currently under all the storms of negativity – be it affecting the sentiments of Hindus, promoting love jihad and what not, for this author Laxmii is a pure showcase of Akshay Kumar’s strength as a performer. The bravado of someone as macho as Akshay – the super fit Khiladi Kumar – the action icon, ‘trans’forming into a rage in those laal sari… lai bhaari.

It must be appreciated that a rough, tough and super strong male like Akshay Kumar had the guts to not only do this role but part of the production as well.

Kanchana (also known as Muni 2) was an out and out OTT entertainer – a strictly for entertainment kinda movie that managed to sneak in some good messages for gender equality and respect for LGBT community. Aimed primarily at the ‘B’ and ‘C’ markets, Lawrence adapted the tried, tested but trusted jump scare techniques over here with humor and was successful in bringing the family audiences back to the B and C markets.

Strangely Laxmii is the biggest OTT release of mainstream Bollywood movies starring an A – list super star like Akshay Kumar along with Kiara Advani. Honestly Laxmii is an entertainer targeted at the ‘B’ ‘C’ markets featuring an ‘A’ grade star who is also one of the producers.

Sone pe suhaga ki lagega audience ka chaata?!

Well if the audience or public ki baat hai toh – a ‘normal’ rational thinking cinegoer who goes to a theatre or his/her favourite OTT platform for fun, entertainment and nothing else then Laxmii won’t disappoint. It’s primarily for the entertainment hungry souls who just want to go with the flow without bothering about the logic, law of gravity, the service towards art, society, culture etc.

It’s a colourful tamasha, circus which should be able to give the money’s worth and in that pure entertainment sense Laxmii is destined to bring in the Laxmii (money) from its target audience.

Raghava Lawrence’s Hindi remake is truthful to the original and yes there are certain changes to ‘fit’ the image/personality of Akshay Kumar. For example, in the original Kanchana – the passing spirit Raghava played by Lawrence is afraid of ghosts and here Asif is a non-believer.

There are other changes as well but in all the razzmatazz to attract the target mass audience, Laxmii maintains the momentum and keeps its audience hooked. It’s a surreal combo of some terrific and some bizarre moments but the purpose gets solved.

Akshay Kumar holds the key and nails it. Incredible, the signature walk, the smile, the poise, the eyes Akshay gets it right, Bingo, a winner all the way hands down. Akshay Kumar just explodes in Bam Bholle. Akshay is the body, mind, heart and soul of Laxmii.

Sharad Kelkar as Laxmii Sharma – My God. Outstanding brilliance. If Akshay is the body, mind, heart and soul of Laxmii, Sharad Kelkar is the heartbeat. After playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sharad Kelkar just raises his own bar in this role. The actors’ incredibly nuanced ability to get things right is amazing.

Good support comes from Ayesha Raza Mishra as Ratna, Rashmi’s mother, Ashwini Kalsekar as Ashwini Kiara’s Bhabhi, Biju Antony as Pankaj, Mir Sarwar as Abdul Chacha, Aryan Preet as Young Laxmii and Muskaan Khubchandani as Palak.

Unfortunately, refined talents like Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi are wasted. Kiara Advani looks glamorous and does what she was supposed to do.

Sadly, the villains Tarun Arora as MLA Girja and Prachee Shah Paandya as Girja’s wife are very weak.

The VFX is okay, nothing to shout about. The song Bam Bholle by Ullumanati and sung by Viruss is sheer electric energy.

Laxmii – this horror comedy revolving around transgender however has glaring flaws like taking its own sweet time in coming to the point. The ‘trans’ transformation of its prime character- Asif is not explained. In the 2 hours 21 mins duration it’s that last one hour which is actually the movie its audience wanted. Rest that inter religion marriage, that song, Asif’s NGO that makes people aware of the frauds committed in the name of black magic, spirits etc., doesn’t gel. People disappear all of a sudden – like that kid.

If you look for logic, cinematic deepness, then sorry, you will be cringed right from the word go.

Laxmii is a befitting example of a completely OTT, loud, entertainer that works only on a single one-point agenda – entertainment.

Final words

Laxmii is an out and out entertainer targeted at the B, C centre audience having an A list superstar like Akshay Kumar whose ‘trans’formation from Asif to Laxmii is a solid brave bravado that requires real courage. Raghava Lawrence’s Hindi remake of his money-spinning franchise Kanchana (also known as Muni 2) stays true to the original and in its all OTT comedy horror escapades manages to sneak in the message of gender equality and humanity as well. The last 45 – 50 minutes are pure entertainment ka bomb.