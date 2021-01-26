ADVERTISEMENT

MAASSAB movie review is here. Dealing with the topic of education in rural primary schools in India, the movie directed by Aditya Om has won accolades in various festivals. MAASSAB stars Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheetal Singh, along with Kritika Singh, Narmadeshwar Dubey and Chandrabhushan Singh.

MAASSAB is scheduled to release this Friday – 29th Jan 2021 in theatres.

MAASSAB Movie Review

Ashish Kumar (Shiva Suryavanshi) an IAS officer follows his heart and decides to educate kids in the rural area. The movie opens with Ashish successfully reforming children in a child care centre. The petty little criminals are now finding a way of life in education, learning, singing and dancing. But that is his last day at the centre and now he has to resume his duties in a school in a far-flung backward area where kids come to school just for that mid-day meal, the appointed teachers are doing something else and sending proxy in their place. Ashish Kumar has to fight the mindset, ignorance, corruption and other evils to make people realise the importance of education.

Ashish Kumar’s innovative and out of the box techniques gets popular amongst the village kids and slowly he becomes their most favourite teacher, guru & guide.

Writer director Aditya Om and the lead actor Shiva Suryavanshi who is also credited for story, additional screenplay and additional dialogues adapt a simple but uplifting approach.

Sometimes, the subject overpowers the treatment. MAASSAB is a movie that emphasizes its core matter and tells the story simply. There are glaring flaws of scene development at times but its modest approach wins. This small film with a large-heart-cinema is blessed with the charmingly natural performance by the lead Shiva Suryavanshi. Kritika Singh shines as the woman behind the success of Masterji urf MASAAB.

Anyhow, the makers fail to establish conflicts from the characters every time. At times, they seemed to have been forced upon. Some of the miracles of Masaab appear phony. What has inspired, motivated Shiva Suryavanshi to leave his IAS job and start teaching? Not explained. There is no back story of the lead. The location is Bundelkhand but the dialect isn’t up to mark.

Still with its glaring flaws, the message gets delivered and it touches our heart. Making us stand and say Thank You ‘Sir’ urf MAASSAB.