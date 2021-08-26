Movie Review | Chehre: Chillingly smart, edgy & winningly shaky

- Advertisement -

Chehre movie review is here. The Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Rumy Jafry stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead along with Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

Chehre is scheduled to release in theatres on 27 August 2021.

Chehre Movie Review

A treat for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi fans, Rumy Jafry directed Chehre is a smart, edgy, winningly shaky whodunit that confronts the judicial system.

Having all the elements of a Hitchcockian old school whodunit, Chehre is about a passion for a mock game of courtroom trial at a heritage mansion amidst a snowy hill station 210 odd miles before Delhi.

Four friends Lateef Zaidi (Amitabh Bachchan) a former criminal prosecution lawyer, Paramjeet Singh Bhuller (Annu Kapoor) former criminal defence lawyer, former Justice Jagdish Acharya (Dhritiman Chatterjee) as Judge and former hangman Hariya Jatav (Raghubir Yadav) share a passion of conducting mock court trials.

On a snowy day a CEO of an advertising agency Sameer Mehra (Emraan Hashmi) bumps into the heritage apartment due to his car failing.

Things are cordial and pleasant in the beginning at Sameer’s arrival, slowly things start taking edy and snaky turns when the four veterans invite Sameer to join the game.

A stranger brings more thrill to this mock trial grill they claim. Sameer agrees believing it to be a prank but as the game begins, Sameer faces challenges as Lateef Zaidi peeps into Sameer’s personal life and his girlfriend Natasha Oswal (Krystle D’Souza).

As the game progresses and the identity of Aana (Rhea Chakraborty), Joe (Siddhanth Kapoor) and G. S. Oswal (Samir Soni) gets revealed, the game takes a seriously ‘deadly’ turn.

Rumy Jafry’s direction holds the attention of the audience throughout and the director is successful in coining the elements of a suspense thriller with a courtroom drama that comes with a social comment on law and judiciary.

Top notch performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi add great power and their fans will be delighted.

While the magnificent Mr. Bachchan the icon for the icons sways once again with his cool look, deep baritone, impeccable dialogue delivery and that monologue.

Emraan Hashmi wins with his subtle spontaneity and remarkable ability to stand rock solid with great confidence against stalwarts like Mr. Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

Annu Kapoor is outstanding and his diction is perfect. Dhritiman Chatterjee is fantastic.

Rhea Chakraborty has a brief but interesting role. Krystle D’Souza makes her mark in her debut.

Sadly, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor get very less meat in their roles.

Special mention for Rumy Jafry’s dialogue is a must.

Technicalities

Cinematographer Binod Pradhan’s camerawork is splendid. Bodhaditya Banerjee’s editing is crisp. Music by Clinton Cerejo and songs by Vishal–Shekhar and Gourav Dasgupta set the mood.

And yes. Amitabh Bachchan also recites poetry.

Final words

Chehre – The power of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi provide the required ‘justice’ to this case of crime smartly & winningly presented by Rumy Jafry.

