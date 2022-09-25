Movie Review | Chup: Revenge of the Artist: Master in Piece

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, is a psychological crime thriller written and directed by R Balki. The film follows a serial killer who targets film critics who give dishonest reviews for films. A mysterious serial killer is on the loose in Mumbai, with gruesome murders of film critics. Mumbai IG Arvind Mathur (Sunny Deol) is investigating the case. There is also Nila Menon (Shreya Dhanwanthary) an entertainment reporter, Danny (Dulquer Salmaan), a florist and Dr. Zenobia Shroff (Pooja Bhatt), a criminal psychologist involved in the case forms the broader gist of the plot.

Chup begins with a brutal murder of a film critic. Followed by yet another, the following week. This sends shivers down the film journalist fraternity, and they demand protection for the 300 odd film critics. IG Mathur (Sunny Deol) finds it impossible to abide by the demands and gets cracking on the case with the mounting pressure that the CBI would soon take over. There is a parallel story of Shreya, playing an entertainment beat reporter and wants to graduate to become a film critic too. She comes across Danny (Dulquer Salmaan), a florist, who grows Tulips in his premises. The killings continue and so does the relationship between Nila and Danny which blooms into a romance. By the turn of events and mounting pressure from the department, IG Mathur plans a trap for the killer and puts Nila, as a bait, to review an upcoming film. From here on, the story takes a culminating turn.

While the police department is on the job, they also involve Dr. Zenobia Shroff (Pooja Bhatt), the criminal psychologist to get some break or lead into pinning down the culprit. And she does find some sort of a pattern in the killings and possibly the beginning to solve the puzzle.

The uniqueness of the narrative is that the audience is made aware of the goings on and is almost certain of the killer. However, the possible thrill was in the reasoning of who is doing it, why and what seems to be the motto (if at all) of the killer forms the rest of the plot.

Sunny Deol gets a couple of lines that make for an interesting watch, but it fizzles out even before it lifts the momentum. There is also too much of practical liberty taken since the killer is not on a random killing spree. Instead, the killer picks up a target based on certain criteria, so how does he/she know the person’s whereabouts and even if that is ignored, how could a person just about take someone to specific places and execute his brutal crime with absolutely no one to notice or stop the person that too in a bustling city like Mumbai!

R Balki’s Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh happen to standout in his repertoire; he creates an atmosphere in Chup too. There are quite a few masterpiece scenes with very intelligent wordplay dialogues and classic atmosphere with Guru Dutt songs elevating the cinematic experience. Balki has also made scintillating use a bicycle to bring that old school charm.

R Balki succeeds in creating a gruesome and interesting first half with and edge-of-the-seat thrill. A few scenes that also take you down the memory lane and bring a smile on the face of the people who loved the golden era and more specifically Guru Dutt. However, the later part of the second half seems rushed to conclude.

Performance wise, it is mostly Dulquer who gets the meatiest of scenes and he pretty much does with confidence. Shreya yet again gets to play a journo but this time, she gets variations in her character. Sunny Deol is seen in a very subdued character as against the one we are habituated seeing. Pooja Bhatt’s character of a crime psychologist is just about passable with enough scope to create intrigue for a crime thriller.

Had the makers put more efforts in the story writing department with more justification to the narrative and reasoning in both who the killer is and how the killer is pinned down, would have made for a great crime thriller.

All in all, a master storyteller tells a tale with his mastery in pieces and gets mixed up between creating an old school charm and a thrilling crime drama.

Movie: Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Director: R Balki

Cast: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajeev Ravindranathan

Run Time: 135 Mins