Movie Review | Doctor G: An ordinary fare

First things first, though positioned as a comedy drama, Doctor G is an adult film and rightly so rated 18+. Ayushmann Khurrana moves from being a sperm donor to a Gynaecologist. The film is about a reluctant male pushed into the gynaecology department for the lack of seats in his interest area of Orthopaedics. The comedy or humour in the film, if at all we should term it as one, is the free use of feminine or genital medical terms and the expression of not being interested in something that is ‘labelled’ as women oriented. Tagging the film as a comedy for the above reasons may even sound like mockery of the world’s most important profession.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Dr. Uday Gupta, who is more than a week late to occupy a seat in the medicine fraternity seeking a place to be an Orthopaedic doctor, but there is a caveat – he cannot leave the place / city since he cannot leave his single mother (Sheeba Chaddha) behind. The only option left to him is to be a gynec until he can re-attempt for the examinations next year. He takes it up and joins the medical institute with Dr. Nandini Srivastav (Shefali Shah) as the HoD and Dr. Fatima Siddiqui (Rakul Preet Singh) as his senior and his love interest. There is a parallel sub-track of his distant brother, who is an Orthopaedic and an inspiration of Uday.

As the reluctant Uday steps into the institute, he is thrown into situations that seem hilarious but are of serious nature. Uday is surrounded by an all-female peer and is, so-to-say, ragged for his reluctance into the subject. After getting some hard talk from the HoD Dr. Nandini, Uday falls in line and one fine day gets into a situation, the outcome of which hails him and gets friendly with the other female doctors. What follows next is how Uday deals with the various circumstances and whether or not comes out clean to continue to be a gynaecologist.

Though the makers have picked up a pertinent topic of a male gynaec, but then it also announces that some of the world’s greatest gynaecs have been males and more so, for a medical professional, being a male or female should not matter, what matters is how one deals with the patients. The narrative throws in a couple of scenes to prove the point and that’s about it. The rest of the story is built around the protagonist being into a profession and how he and his near and dear ones are affected by the same. There is his mother who could not enjoy her youth since she got pregnant at a young age with her husband passing away leaving her to be a single mother for life. His distant brother creates a circumstance which forms the drama in the latter half of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana looks comfortable, to look awkward. His scenes or mannerisms reminisce his debut character of a sperm donor. Rakul Preet Singh as one of the seniors of Ayushmann too looks good but gets limited scope to display her acting prowess. Sheeba Chaddha gets a raw deal as Ayushmann’s mother in the limited screen time she gets but does it with elan. It is Shefali Shah who steals the show and becomes a hero with her acting skills, her spot-on dialogues, and expressions. Shefali Shah seems to be growing as an actor by the day and manages to get the meatiest of roles.

All in all, director Anubhuti Kashyap’s debut film, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G will get limited scope atleast in theatres for being an ‘Adults Only’ film, is a one-time watch.

Movie: Doctor G

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha

Duration: 121 Mins