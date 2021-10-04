Movie Review | Sumeru: Nicely performed with eye popping visuals

- Advertisement -

Sumeru movie review is here. Produced by Avinash Dhyani and Ravindra Bhatt, the movie stars Avinash Dhyani, Sanskriti Bhatt and Shagufta Ali. Directed by Avinash Dhyani, Sumeru is running in theatres from October 01 2021.

Sumeru Movie Plot

Bhavar Paratp Singh (Avinash Dhyani ) has left everything in search of his father and he meets Savi (Sanskriti Bhatt) accidentally who came for her destination wedding in Harsil. The story further continues in their struggle of finding Bhavar’s father and they eventually fall in love on the journey.

Sumeru Movie Review

Having its heart at a picturesquely beautiful place, Sumeru is a simple love story simply told by Avinash Dhyani.

The movie eventually has a subtle tribute to women empowerment and the son’s quest to find his father is nicely infused in the love story.

The lead cast Avinash Dhyani (a cross between Sushant Singh and Prabhas from a long angle) and Sanskriti Bhatt (sometimes reminded me of Sanya Malhotra) leave their mark with their realistic approach.

Harish Negi’s eye popping cinematography just sways you away to the exotic locales of Dehradun, Harsil, Mussoorie and Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand.

But the beauty is cursed with repetition and lack of a solid conflict which makes this love story a tad bore for some time.

However, Avinash Dhyani in the last reels manages to rescue the movie to a lot of extent and makes it a decent watch.

From the supporting cast Shagufta Ali shows her competency as a seasoned actress.

Final words

Sumeru is a beautifully shot and nicely performed love story set in the lap of Himalayas.