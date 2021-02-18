Movie Review | Tuesdays & Fridays: Charmingly Breezy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesdays & Fridays movie review is here. The movie marks the acting debut of former Miss India international Jhataleka Malhotra and Anmol Thakeria Dhillon – son of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon. Produced by Bhansali Productions, T-Series and SCIPL. Tuesdays & Fridays is written & directed by Taranveer Singh. The film is slated to release theatrically on 19 February 2021.

Tuesdays & Fridays Movie Review

He is a young writer, a smart lawyer whose clients are heartthrobs of the Nation. They meet and fall in love or kya? no beta… kahaani mein hai twist, thoda ishq thoda hitch… but in the end it’s a breezy kishmish made from fresh angoor – matlab fresh pair Varun (Anmol Thakeria Dhillon) and Sia (Jhataleka Malhotra).

Toh hota yu hai… Varun Sarin (Anmol Thakeria Dhillon) is a happening writer (hum bol chuke hai) jo apni superhit book ke filmmaking rights ke chakkar mein beautiful lawyer Sia (Jhataleka Malhotra) ke chakkar mein pad jate hain, Sia is also attracted but both have commitment issues due to their personal experiences at home front. Both Sia and Varun come from a dysfunctional family. As it happens in Bollywood rom-coms the guy is less serious and the girl eventually falls into the known trap of janam janam ka saath. Sia and Varun come with a novel plan to meet on Tuesday’s and Friday’s only.

Slowly they realise that two days are not enough and then.

Writer-director Taranveer Singh’s concept is fresh and unique. Wonders could have been created and a cult modern day romance could have been churned out. That could have answered the Woodey Allen’s of the west but still, the moments between the parents of Sia – Dr. Radhika (Niki Walia) her mom and Nimmi Sarin (Anuradha Patel) Varun’s mom lift this rom-com and add extra life by taking the progressive route.

Performances

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka Malhotra are a welcome addition to the Bollywood fresh young brigade. They both ooze with confidence and try to bring maximum naturality to their characters with honesty. They both have a long way to go and they show good confidence in their debut. Promising.

Solid support comes from the other cast, especially Niki Walia, followed by Praveen Dabbas, Anuradha Patel and Zoa Morani.

The review will be incomplete without the mention of Nayan Shukla as Pats – Sia’s BFF.

Final words

Tuesdays & Fridays is not a perfect rom-com, it has major issues but the unique concept and fresh pairing along with an added ting of progressiveness makes it a charmingly breezy rom-com that can be watched any day.