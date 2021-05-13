Movie Review | Radhe: Fulfils an Eid release commitment at best

Adv.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, pitched as an action film directed by Prabhu Deva (last Dabangg 3 with Salman khan in 2019) is based on ‘The Outlaws’, a 2017 South Korean action crime film directed by Kang Yoon-sung (starring Ma Dong-seok & Yoon Kye-sang). ‘Radhe’ is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Zee Studios. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was originally scheduled to release theatrically in May 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is finally releasing today on 13 May 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, as premium VoD on Zee Plex and digitally through ZEE5 in India, with a theatrical release outside India.

Plot / Story line:

The Mumbai police are under stress as the city is facing a dreaded drug menace with more and more kids getting affected. The youth is becoming the soft target and are dragged into drugs by a menacing drug lord Rana (Randeep Hooda). Suspended encounter specialist Radhe (Salman Khan) is brought in to ‘clean the city’. Radhe brings together two fiercely warring gangs to ‘join hands’ and support him find out the drug lord / drug mafia. Not just the gangs, but a failed Radhe and his team seek help from the youth too in their task. After a regular ruckus the drug lord is finally killed and Radhe takes the credit ‘ek baar maine jo commitment kar di toh main phir apni bhi nahin sunta’!

Performances:

Salman Khan sleep-walks his character as demanded by the director. In turn the director also finds a reason for him to go barechested, which has become his trade mark over a period of time. Salman Khan is looking fresh as ‘Radhe’. Disha Patani plays Diya Abhyankar and is just a glamour quotient and does not add any value to the narrative. Jackie Shroff who plays Disha’s brother Avinash Abhyankar and Radhe’s senior plays his best but sadly such a macho and veteran actor is utilized only for some silly scenes with pants undone, touching Salman’s feet et al. Surprisingly it is Randeep Hooda who gets the meat as a menacing drug lord.

Direction / Narrative:

Prabhu Deva has earlier delivered hits like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg 3’ with Salman Khan. Both these films have become synonym with either Salman’s dialogue or mannerisms but not this time. Prabhu Deva also known for his dancing skills unfortunately has spent more energy in pushing needless songs, which aren’t great numbers and do not take the story forward too. In fact they are deterrent to an already uninteresting narrative.

Music:

None of the four soundtracks composed by Sajid–Wajid, Devi Sri Prasad and Himesh Reshammiya help salvage the movie. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Sajid Khan and Kunaal Vermaa. D S Prasad recreated his song ‘Seeti Maar’ from the Telugu film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017). They may be good as music albums though.

Entertainment Quotient / Conclusion:

A Salman Khan film is incomplete without ‘seeti maar’ dialogues and/or his mannerisms. With Salman Khan headlining the film, Radhe, ends being neither a hardcore action film nor a romantic actioner dialogue driven cop drama or even a comedy. The dialogues are amiss except the old one (ek baar mai jo commitment…) that is re-used from Salman-Prabh Deva’s 2009 ‘Wanted’. ‘Radhe’ may well go down as a major let down as Salman Khan’s ‘Eid gift’ to his fans. This was an opportune time amid the lockdown when people are accessible to more number of screens through internet.

