Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Action Packed Crowd Pleaser

Mumbai Saga movie review is here. The Indian Hindi-language action crime drama is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. The movie boosts of an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.

Mumbai Saga hits the theatres on 19 March 2021.

Mumbai Saga Movie Review

Masala days are here again. Theatre mein jao or citi bajao. If you are born and brought up by the massy OTT (over the top baba) entertaining cop v/s criminal drama, fascinated by the Bollywood’s underworld then Mumbai Saga is your ticket.

Sanjay Gupta’s triangular love story with Bollywood masala and Hollywood’s action crime dramas since Aatish, Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala continues with Mumbai Saga as well. With Dus Kahaniyaan and Kaabil an exception but still mass entertainers.

The marriage of the signature Sanjay Gupta style of grundgy and cool feel look, sepia tones along with heavy dialogue baazi and action dhamaka creates the right atmosphere. The story set during the mid-80’s – early 90’s of Mumbai (Bombay at that time) is about a simple Amartya Rao (John Abraham) who is living a peaceful life with his father (Rajendra Gupta), brother Arjun (Harsh Sharma) and wife Seema (Kajal Aggarwal) gets even with the local goons supported by the local gangster Gaitonde (Amole Gupte). How the simple Amartya becomes the gangster and rules the dirty underworld and how the big sharks like Sunil Khaitan (Samir Soni) with the support of gangsters like Gaitonde want to sell the heritage of Bombay for their greed. How turned politicians like Bhau (Mahesh Manjrekar) are cashing on the mill workers and owners clash. And how the law and order the police Vijay Savarkar (Emraan Hashmi) gets involved in this tussle for power, rule, supremacy, the conflict between the right and wrong forms the crux of the movie.

The screenplay by Robin Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta’s is designed keeping the target audience in mind. The dialogues are crowd pleasing and will make the gallery in the single screen happy. For example – Meri goli se bachne ke liye tujhe baar-baar khushkismat hona padega … aur mujhe sirf ek baar (To escape from my bullet you’ll have to be lucky again and again … and I just have to be lucky once), Time toh har kisi ka aata hai … mera daur aayega (Time comes for everyone … but an era will come for me).

Sanjay Gupta keeps a steady pace and narrates the story engrossingly. The second half goes dull for a considerable time and the climax is not at par with the entire build up.

John Abraham in the macho dreaded gangster is powerful. He is fabulous in those action scenes. Emraan Hashmi charms his way with his entertaining one liners and attitude.

From the other actors Amole Gupte shines. Mahesh Manjrekar is good. Whereas Kajal Aggarwal and Anjana Sukhani are wasted, Prateik Babbar is very routine.

Special mention for Gulshan Grover and Suniel Shetty is a must. Rohit Bose Roy makes his presence felt. Samir Soni, Shaad Randhawa just sign the muster.

Those looking for depth or by any mean believing it to be a ‘real’istic story of how Bombay turned Mumbai and the historic mill struggle then excuse.

Mumbai Saga is purely for the entertainment hungry souls of Bollywood who love action and are fascinated by Bollywood dons and cops bole toh on screen bhai log or police. As said earlier Mumbai Saga is a massy action-packed crowd pleaser with two popular stars – John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, taali bajao dialouges, good action. The reason we visit those single screens.

