Salman Khan shares dapper look from the BTS of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan shared a fresh still from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

He shared the still which he captioned, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.” In the still, Salman could be seen in a dapper look, donning a black suit, white shirt and black sunglasses.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a vast pan-Indian ensemble cast which will be announced soon.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.