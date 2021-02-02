ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

100% theatre occupancy evokes mixed reactions

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The central government’s decision to permit theatres to operate at 100 per cent occupancy saw mixed reactions from people in the national capital as a few were optimistic while some were not excited about it.

Speaking to IANS, Sunil Singh, head of the managing team at Yellow Chilli’s outlet in east Delhi’s V3S mall said, “Our business is very closely connected to the number of people coming to cinemas. We are always hopeful that we will get big business from the cinemas.”

He said that he felt the effect of the government’s announcement on Monday itself as sales went above 50 per cent and added that in future business would grow even more than 50 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This clearly indicates that theatres running on 100% occupancy has managed to usher a sense of optimism in the market,” Singh said.

Kriti Yadav who owns Nails Site, Salon and academy which comes under Beautify Spot said, “This pandemic has affected the entire country and due to the pandemic, the client footfall is less.”

She added that if the footfall of people to the cinemas would be more, then it would be beneficial for their business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukanya Roy, who owns a Jawed Habib outlet located in the V3S mall, said the government should not have taken this decision as Covid-19 has not been completely eliminated.

However, she maintained that if people would come business would grow.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

awd/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFire on set of 'Adipurush' on first day of shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'65% working women feel Covid impacted their careers negatively'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 per cent of...
Read more
Technology

US smartphone market down 6% in Q4 despite record iPhone sales

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) The US smartphone market saw a six per cent year-on-year decline in sales in Q4 2020, despite a...
Read more
Technology

UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists

IANS - 0
London, Feb 2 (IANS) Scientists have found that the Kent variant of Covid-19, which has been spreading around the UK, appears to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Fire on set of 'Adipurush' on first day of shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) A fire broke out on the sets of Om Raut's upcoming biggie Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, on...
Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021