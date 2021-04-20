106 new doctors put on Covid duty in UP

Adv.

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) As many as 106 doctors, selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, have been given postings and put on Covid treatment duties.

Out of these new doctors, 18 were selected in the orthopaedics, six in TB and Chest, 19 in paediatrics, five in ophthalmology, eight in ENT, 12 in gynaecology, 22 in general medicine, one in forensics, one in skin, three in radiotherapy, five in epidemiology, five as RHTC-cum-assistant teacher and one medical teacher in plastic surgery.

They have all been deployed in Covid duties from Monday.

Adv.

According to Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Alok Kumar, with this, the resource crunch has been addressed.

He said that along with human resource, the number of beds in the hospitals was being further increased. Orders have also been issued to purchase additional oxygen cylinders to make them available to patients.

–IANS

Adv.

amita/vd