13 years after 'Rock On!', Abhishek Kapoor goes on nostalgia trip

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Rock On’ released exactly 13 years ago on this day. As Sunday marks a milestone to the film’s release, he recalls how the film became so special to him.

The film starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in the lead roles.

Talking about his experience of directing the film, Abhishek said “‘Rock On’ is extremely close to my heart. At the beginning I just wanted to tell an honest story of friendship and brotherhood woven by a common string of music that binds it all together. But eventually realised how much the audience related to it, making it a cult that it is today and 13 years later it’s still so relevant and celebrated. I’m proud to have made the film.”

The 2008 ‘Rock On!’ also had a sequel in 2016, directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

–IANS

