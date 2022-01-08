- Advertisement -

Debutant director Neeraj Gwal’s film ‘4 Sum’, starring unheralded actors based out of Chhattisgarh, has been conferred the Best Film award at the Sridevi Indian Panorama section of the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

With a runtime of 96 minutes, the film narrates the story of four students who come from varied socio-economic backgrounds with different aspirations. Funded by the script lab of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), ‘4 Sum’ delves into the scourge of drug addiction and its serious repercussions.

The story is set in Chhattisgarh, where 29-year-old Gwal, an amateur stage artiste, grew up in Bhilai and lives at present.

Divyenndu-starrer ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, directed by Faraz Haider, bagged the award for Second Best Film. Its storyline is woven around how urban youth can become a definitive part of rural economics. The film’s female lead is played by multi-lingual actress Anupria Goenka.

Divyenndu, who is known for his stint as Munna Bhaiyya in ‘Mirzapur’, shared his feelings in a statement released to the media. “This film is very special for me,” he said. “I wish to dedicate it to the farmers of this country with all my heart. ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ is a film packed with emotions, fun and an extremely relevant message, so I hope everyone will really enjoy it.”

The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on February 11.

Telugu romantic drama ‘Natyam’, featuring Kuchipudi dancer and actress Sandhya Raju, and helmed by Revanth Korukonda, took home the award for Third Best Film.