5 takeaways from Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser

- Advertisement -

Donning a checks shirt, rolling red colour boxing wraps on his hands and giving that fierce look, action star Tiger Shroff showcased his intense look in the teaser of his highly-anticipated movie, ‘Ganapath’.

Promises to be high on action and maar-dhaad, the impressive teaser comes across as a good action entertainer and a visual treat. Here are 5 things from the teaser that have created enough excitement amongst Tiger’s crazy fans…

- Advertisement -

Tiger’s rowdy avatar!

Perhaps for the first time, Tiger Shroff will be seen pulling off a role as rowdy as it can get, and the first glimpse of ‘Ganapath’ has left his ardent fans asking more! Needless to say, Tiger’s rough and tough look in the movie has created enough buzz and excitement amongst the movie buffs, especially his fans who are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Bambaiya connect!

The film’s teaser shows us Tiger in a full raw and rugged avatar and speaking in full Mumbai-Hindi, where he begins off by saying – ki apun ka do baap hai – God and janta (I have two fathers – God and the masses). Now this has straightaway developed connect with Tiger’s fans and aam janta. Bole toh sab log raah dekh relle hai!

- Advertisement -

Tiger hai to action hai!

With that intense look and those dhamakedaar dialogues, the audience is expecting yet another movie featuring slick action and cool stunts by Tiger. From Heropanti to Baaghi 3, Tiger has managed to make a special place for his action stint and every time his film hit the screens, fans go crazy. And ‘Ganapath’ is no exception!

Ripped avatar!

Tiger is known for flexing his muscles in most of his films for his respective characters, but every time you see him on screen, you feel that you’re watching a renewed, fitter version of the action star. The way Tiger is seen flexing his muscles this time around using boxing wraps with a new swag has got his fans truly excited.

- Advertisement -

Fireworks!

The popular phrase ‘To every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction’ rings true with the teaser of ‘Ganapath’. If there is action, there will be fireworks too! While Tiger reveals the release date of ‘Ganapath’ with a swag, the fireworks that one can see in the backdrop promises to be high on action and dhamaka.

Not just Tiger’s fans, the teaser of ‘Ganapath’ was appreciated by his fraternity people as well including Disha Patani and Ranveer Singh who expressed his excitement by calling it as ‘bawal’, along with Punit Malhotra, Warda Nadiadwala, Ronit Roy, Karan Tacker, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Rinzing Denzongpa, Vivan Bhatena, Nikitin Dheer and Krushna Abhishek among others.

Besides ‘Ganapath’, Tiger has ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Baaghi 4’ in the pipeline.