5 Years of Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Sultan’

6th July marks 5 years of Salman Khna Anushka Sharma starrer sports drama Sultan. Sultan is not just a sports drama! It is a sheer Salman Khan drama. The movie stands true to its promise of entertainment value, romance and a fascinating storyline, something that the fans still love about the movie even today.

We see many actors undergoing physical transformation and experimenting with their looks for their characters, but watching Salman Khan don that perfect wrestler look while also dancing, romancing and entertaining with such ease makes Sultan truly a delight for his fans.

The actor significantly worked hard on attaining that body and he truly deserves to be lauded for it. As this blockbuster flick strikes 5 years of its release, here’s a look at some interesting facts we continue to love about the film.

Salman Khan’s first sports drama

Bhai or Dabangg Khan is undoubtedly the biggest reason to watch Sultan. The actor in the film is seen donning a never-seen-before avatar of an ageing wrestler Sultan Ali Khan. He has worked really hard to look his part and had undergone rigorous training, including learning various wrestling techniques for the film. His beefed-up and moustached look made his fans go gaga and a lot of them were seen replicating the popular look.

Anushka Sharma’s first flick as a wrestler

Lead actress Anushka Sharma, who made quite a mark for herself in the Indian entertainment industry, is the risk-taker with exciting and challenging characters. She played the role of a wrestler for the first time on screen in Sultan and took the fans by storm. She was praised for her style quotient and stupendous acting.

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s only film together till date

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma have come together for the first time on the screen and they surely make one helluva on-screen couple. From flirting with each other to expressing their love with deep emotions, Salman and Anushka’s chemistry looks promising on-screen…

Wrestling and mixed martial arts – Double treat for Salman Khan fans and sports enthusiasts

The film offers a double treat for Salman Khan fans and all the sports enthusiasts out there. While we see Salman and Anushka performing power-packed wrestling moves and throwing down their opponents in the wrestling ring, the film also give us a sneak peek of Salman performing MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) action knocking out his opponents with solid punches in the movie.