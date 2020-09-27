Home Bollywood News

By Glamsham Editorial
50 years of YRF
Remembering Yash Chopra - 50 yrs of YRF (pic courtesy: instagram)
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new logo of Yash Raj Films that marks the beginning of the 50-year celebrations of the production house.

The company, in the logo, captures the history of YRF that has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and entertained audiences with movies such as “Chandni”, “Silsila”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Dhoom” and “War”.

Aditya revealed the logo on September 27, the 88th birth anniversary of his late father and filmmaker Yash Chopra.

In a note that was released earlier by Aditya to kickstart the 50-year celebrations, he had said: “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr B.R. Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films.”

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Finance, Business Affairs and YRF Studios, shared that the special logo captures “nostalgia, remarkable moments from YRF’s history and its journey in cinema and also gives a glimpse of YRF’s contribution to the Indian film industry and audiences through its blockbuster films that has shaped pop culture for India and Indians”. –ians/nn/vd

Related Articles

News

Film, TV stars shower love on ‘Daughter’s day’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love...
Read more
News

Yash Raj Films started in a small room of Rajkamal Studios… more on 50 years of YRF

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the completion of 50 years of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Chairman and filmmaker Aditya Chopra penned a note for his late...
Read more
News

Film parties gone dry!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

Ayushmann on screening of 'Bala' at Indo-German Film Week

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film "Bala" is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week."Absolutely thrilled...
When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clash of titans as Rohit's MI meet Kohli's RCB (IPL Match...

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his 'Love Ka Panga'.

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his ‘Love Ka Panga’.

