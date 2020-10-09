’83’ will transform theatres into cricket stadiums: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Advtg.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s ambitious “83”, said the upcoming film can only be savoured as a big screen experience.

“It is a huge relief that thousands of multiplex employees and businesses that depend on theatres being open will finally get some respite. It is a sector that has endured a very long lockdown. I’m waiting to hear about ’83’ releasing in theatres after this development! It’s a film that will transform theatres into cricket stadiums and it is meant for a big screen experience,” asserted Tahir.

The actor is confident that theatres will do whatever it takes to make movie-watching a safe experience. He also urged everyone to be responsible citizens and fight the virus.

“Taking precedence over the jubilation of films in theatres are the safety norms that cinema halls and members of the public must adhere to as a combined effort. Wearing a mask, keeping distance and avoiding stepping out if we exhibit Covid-19 symptoms are safety self-checks we must stick to. As we celebrate the return of the country’s favourite form of entertainment we also must operate very cautiously around the boundaries of the new normal,” Tahir said.

“83” is a Bollywood tribute to Indian cricket’s first ever World Cup victory in 1983. The film casts Ranveer Singh as team captain Kapil Dev, and features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles, along with Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. –ians/dc/vnc/rt