Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd, has announced a joint venture with Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd (BWO) to create a secret-agent animated universe. The first edition in this universe will be based on the multi award-winning cricketer himself.

The new company will start with an animation fiction show based on Dhoni’s attributes in a never-seen-before avatar – ‘Captain 7’. The series is in pre-production stage and will be launched in 2022.

A brand-consulting company, this is also BWO’s first foray into content. The vision of this partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.

“The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket,” Dhoni said.

His wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni added, “When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board. A whole lot of adventure awaits you with ‘Captain 7’.”

Commenting on the association, Bhavik Vora, Founder & CEO of BWO, said, “Creating aspirational Indian brands was one of the core thoughts when we started BWO. While our focus has been licensing, we’ve always explored clutter-breaking new avenues. This is our first foray into original content and what better way than to take MSD’s legacy forward. Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans – the perfect formula to create ‘Captain A7’. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for the audiences to see the show.”