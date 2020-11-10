Advtg.
'A Quiet Place' spin-off announced

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) The world of the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starrer, A Quiet Place, is expanding.

Jeff Nichols, the maker of dramas as “Mud” and “Loving”, has been roped in to write and direct an untitled spinoff connected to the events in the 2018 hit horror movie, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the original film as well as its still-unreleased sequel, came up with the idea for the new story. He will also produce along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

“A Quiet Place” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of the predators.

The film clicked with critics and audiences alike, doing business of over $340 million worldwide on a budget of less than $20 million.

“A Quiet Place Part II” was originally set to hit the big screen in late March, but was among numerous Hollywood films delayed owing to Covid. It is now scheduled on April 23, 2021.

–IANS

sug/vnc

