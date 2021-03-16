ADVERTISEMENT
A R Rahman, Mehboob & Ahmed Khan team up for Heropanti 2

A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film

By Glamsham Editorial
A R Rahman, Mehboob, Ahmed Khan team up for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'
The Rangeela trio of A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob & Ahmed Khan come together after 25 years, Sajid Nadiadwala brings the hit trio together for an action packed Heropanti 2.

The maestro A R Rahman is on board to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman individually in the past. Ahmed during his Rangeela days and Sajid during Highway & Tamasha where the music of both the films had touched the audience’s heart.

Interesting this time A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action packed film like Heropanti 2 whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film.

The expectations of the viewers is only going to rise with Tiger Shroff’s action and Rahman’s music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to go on floor soon.

