A R Rahman pays his last respects to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer A R Rahman says it is unfortunate that he could not pay his last respects to iconic stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

By Glamsham Editorial
A R Rahman pays his last respects to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan
“It is so unfortunate that at this time nobody can even go for the funerals. They gave so much of themselves for the people to see, and it is such an unfortunate time (that we couldn”t even attend the funeral),” A R Rahman told IANS.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s death stuns Maharashtra leaders

“It is the holy month of Ramadan, in a way they are blessed,” added A R Rahman.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, passed away last week at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai”s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. He succumbed to his ailment in hospital Rishi Kapoor died a day later after battling leukemia, at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city. He was 67.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms family

On the work front, A R Rahman has joined hands with celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi to give a musical tribute to the nation”s fight against COVID-19, with song “Hum haar nahi maanenge”.

The song has been released by HDFC Bank.

