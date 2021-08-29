'A Shubh Ratri' director finds satisfaction in creating web series

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Director and writer Mohit Hussein, who is known as the creator of the popular YouTube channel ‘SIT’ (Shi**y Ideas Trending), feels glad that he gets appreciation for the work he enjoys doing so much.

“I enjoy creating series as a profession. It gives me satisfaction. I enjoy creating stories that my audience can relate to. I make sure they bring fun, excitement and works as a relaxation to my viewers. I feel lucky to have got appreciation for my work,” Mohit tells IANS.

- Advertisement -

His latest series ‘A Shubh Raatri’, features actors like Sunil Sinha, Shabnam Vadhera, Neha Sargam Dubey and Siddhant Mahajan.

Talking about the usp of the series, he says: “Many a time, we’ve heard of cliched stories about family, drama and romance. But, every now and then there comes a story which undoubtedly wins our hearts over. ‘A Shubh Raatri’ is one such moving story with a touch of humour and a tinge of romance all mixed up into a concoction that is sure to bring a smile on face.”

- Advertisement -

The series talks about an elderly couple living in a small town in India and how they are faced with a unique obstacle.

Earlier Mohit directed Bollywood movie ‘Kaisay Kahein’, and the TV series ‘Code Red’.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ym/kr