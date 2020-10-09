Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

'A Suitable Boy' to premiere in India on October 23

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) A Suitable Boy, the Mira Nair limited series starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, will be available for viewers in India on October 23.

The series has already been aired on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and is now scheduled to stream for global audiences on October 23, excluding the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada and China.

Nair’s show is a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

Advtg.

The show also features Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Gagan Dev Riar, Vivek Gomber, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Mikhail Sen, Namit Das, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak and Vijay Raaz.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Dalljiet Kaur excited to see Nishant Singh Malkhani in BB14!
Next articleCheck out Vijayendra Kumeria’s bad boy look!

Related Articles

News

Netflix A Suitable Boy trailer: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s love story face challenges in the society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix announced the date for its upcoming series A Suitable Boy. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence.
Read more
News

Kaleen Bhaiya is back with Mirzapur 2; watch trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Trailer of the anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-long wait, with adequate violence and drama...
Read more
News

Mirzapur S2 trailer: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi to take revenge from Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The wait is over for fans of the much-loved Amazon Original Series Mirzapur, which returns with a 10-part action-packed new season...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks