A supernatural film that speaks of glory of Pallavas

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Close on the heels of the success of director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which talks about the rule of Cholas, comes the news that another Tamil film which speaks about the greatness of the Pallavas is now getting made.

Titled ‘Nandivarman’, the supernatural mystery thriller has been directed by debut filmmaker Perumal Varadhan, who said that he chose to name his film after the Pallava dynasty’s most accomplished king, Nandivarman.

Arun Kumar of A. K. Film Factory is producing this movie which features ‘Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban’ fame Suresh Ravi in the lead with Asha Gowda playing the female lead character.

The others in the star cast include Nizhalgal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Gajaraj, Ambani Shankar, Mullai Gothandam, Meesai Rajendran, Asuran Appu, Bommi Rajan, J.S.K Gopi and many more prominent actors.

The story revolves around a team of archaeologists who arrive in a place called Hanumanthapuram to excavate a region believed to be once ruled by King Nanidvarman of the Pallava dynasty.

King Nandivarman was killed by deceit almost a 1000 years ago and soon after that, the land that he ruled began witnessing supernatural and paranormal events after 6 p.m. every day. People dwelling in these lands don’t step out of their homes after 6 in the evening.

It is at this juncture that the team of archaeologists arrive at the place to excavate the land to know more about Nandivarman and his kingdom.

However, the team members start getting mysteriously killed one by one… This forms the crux of this story that is narrated with engrossing thriller moments laced with historic reference and entertaining elements.

Director Perumal Varadhan said: “While visiting the Senji Fort, I came across an old man, who shared his paranormal encounters in that specific area. This instilled in me the curiosity to know more about it.

“The next day, I went to the same place, and heard another person sharing the same facts about this place. Significantly, many residing in that location shared the paranormal encounters that happened there. I came to know that the Pallavas ruled that region, which got me even more interested. I did research and learnt about supernatural incidents. Eventually, I got to know about five Pallava Kings among whom I considered Nandivarman to be the most important. Hence, I chose to name this my movie after him.

“I didn’t want this movie to be a mere supernatural thriller, but to showcase the beauty of the Pallavas. You can find some pillars at Pondicherry beach, which were carried from the Senji fort. The emblems and history of the Pallavas have been destroyed and one among them is the pillars.

“Mahabalipuram was the first declared tourist spot in India, but we are still unaware about the great Pallavas and their contribution towards the people and society. We have tried projecting some of it in this movie.”

–IANS

