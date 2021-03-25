ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Aadar Jain: Given it my all for 'Hello Charlie'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain says he has given his all to the upcoming film “Hello Charlie”, claiming that he has a once-in-a-lifetime role in the comedy.

“I’ve worked really hard on portraying Charlie as the goofy, loving, and simplistic boy that our director and I think he is, and I’m thrilled with the response to my comic timing on screen. I believe comedy is one of the hardest genres to perform as an actor and I have given it my all for ‘Hello Charlie’ because I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime role,” Aadar said.

“Hello Charlie” is set to be a digital release on April 9. In the film, Aadar shares a unique friendship with a gorilla he is transporting out of Mumbai. Little does he know that the gorilla is actually a human being (played by Jackie Shroff) dressed as an ape.

“While it was exciting, it was also challenging to land all the comic punches correctly for people to have a laugh and just have a ball with us on this crazy ride. I also do believe that as actors we do get to choose the films we do but this film found and chose me, which is a really special feeling,” he said.

“Hello Charlie” will premiere on April 9. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

–IANS

dc/vnc

