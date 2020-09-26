Home Bollywood News

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain has wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film, Hello Charlie. He says the experience of shooting for the film is one he will never forget.

“The entire experience of Hello Charlie is one I’ll never forget. The last day of shoot was bittersweet,” Aadar said.

The film was the first to begin shooting amid the pandemic in Mumbai.

Advtg.

“I was extremely happy and proud to have finally finished shoot, but also sad because everyone I worked with had become like family, a home away from home. It was hard to say goodbye to everyone. After we finished the shoot, we cut a cake and exchanged a couple of words about our experiences and all the special moments we shared,” he said.

About shooting the film, Aadar said: ” ‘Hello Charlie’ for me has been an experience of a lifetime — one that’s special because the film is so unique and entertaining. Every day on the set was a blast.”

“All we did was laugh, have fun and do ‘masti’ and that’s honestly how the film got made,” he added.

Advtg.

Aadar feels grateful that he was shooting because it kept his mind distracted from the pandemic. “It was a great relief and distraction from our everyday worries and stress, given the current situation. Importantly, I was happy to go back to doing what I love and the production team made sure the environment we worked in was safe,” he said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire to his ‘father’ and ‘grandfather’
Next articleDeepika, Sara, Shraddha in NCB net, being questioned in drugs case (Ld)
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress 1

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha in NCB net, being questioned in drugs case...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Hours after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, Shraddha Kapoor and...
Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress 2

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress

Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire to his 'father' and 'grandfather' in a gratitude-filled post!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire...

Russo brothers' crime drama 'Cherry' acquired by Apple

Russo brothers’ crime drama ‘Cherry’ acquired by Apple

Aadar Jain: Shooting 'Hello Charlie' was distraction from pandemic stress 2

Mortal remains of legendary singer SPB laid to rest

Gandii Baat

Lakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks